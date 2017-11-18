Honda recalls Odyssey minivans

Honda is recalling hundreds of thousands of its Odyssey minivans due to a problem with the second row seat.

The recall was announced on Saturday and will cover odyssey models dating from 2011 to 2017.

Honda has received 46 reports about the second row seat tipping forward during moderate to heavy braking because it was not latched properly causing minor injuries for passengers.

Back in December of 2016, Honda had to recall the odyssey for a similar issue.

The company is working to create a solution that will be free for all odyssey owners.