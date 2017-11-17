Woman allegedly steals donation box from Rockford store - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Woman allegedly steals donation box from Rockford store

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The holidays are known as a season of giving but unfortunately some people see it as a perfect time to steal.

That's what happened at Treasures Galore in Rockford on Thursday. Workers at the resale/retail shop say a woman stole a donation box they had on their counter, which is raising money for the Rockford Rescue Mission. A surveillance camera caught the whole thing.

The woman, wearing a red jacket, grabbed the box and then ran out of the store. A store worker tells 13 WREX she believes there was anywhere from $75 to $100 in the box. They're hoping anyone who might recognize the woman will turn her into police.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.