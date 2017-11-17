Woman allegedly steals donation box from Rockford store

The holidays are known as a season of giving but unfortunately some people see it as a perfect time to steal.

That's what happened at Treasures Galore in Rockford on Thursday. Workers at the resale/retail shop say a woman stole a donation box they had on their counter, which is raising money for the Rockford Rescue Mission. A surveillance camera caught the whole thing.

The woman, wearing a red jacket, grabbed the box and then ran out of the store. A store worker tells 13 WREX she believes there was anywhere from $75 to $100 in the box. They're hoping anyone who might recognize the woman will turn her into police.