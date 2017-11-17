Annual tree lighting ceremony kicks of holidays at Edgebrook Shopping Center

The Edgebrook Shopping Center is getting into the holiday spirit. It held its annual tree lighting ceremony Friday night.

Rockford Lutheran and Boylan's choirs were there to ring in the holidays. Santa even visited to make sure kids could take a picture with him and hand over their Christmas wish lists.

On Saturday, Edgebrook has its annual open house where you can bring your kids to take a picture with Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can even get a free 5x7 photo with Santa at the 3 R's where he'll be visiting with children.