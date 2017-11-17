Soggy, windy weather keeps Saturday feeling very chilly

Wild weather whips into the Stateline for the start of the weekend, bringing rain, a little snow, and a lot of wind and cold to the area.

Conditions start off with rain showers Saturday morning, including a few quick downpours. Temperatures will be in the low 40's, keeping the showers as only rain.

By the middle to end of Saturday morning, snow mixes in with the rain, if not takes over completely. This will be similar to last Sunday, when snow showers resulted in a dusting on the grass. 1/2" or less for snow accumulation is possible, with a lot of it melting as temperatures are still above freezing. The weather continues to cool, however, with the upper 30's around lunchtime.

Dry weather arrives by Saturday afternoon, but by this point the winds are ramping up. We'll see gusts above 30 mph out of the north, keeping wind chills in the 20's. Bundle up- it will be a very chilly afternoon!

The winds settle down by Sunday, with sunny and cold weather ahead for the end of the weekend.

Track the rainy and/or snowy weather in the Stateline with our Interactive Futuretrack. While any snow that mixes in looks to melt quickly, roads will be wet, so take it slower while driving around on Saturday.