Chrysler Plant and United Way donate to Northern Illinois Food Bank

Thanksgiving is less than a week away and it's a time for all of us to be thankful for what we have and give to those who aren't as lucky as others.

That's why the Northern Illinois Food Bank is happy to see spikes in donations this year. Whether it's time - money or food it all goes to those in need of a meal. Today the food bank received food donations and over 41-hundred dollars from the Fiat Chrysler plant and the United Way through the adopt an agency program.

Those who work at the food bank says having enough to give to those in need is all they want this season.

"That's what we want in terms of holidays, year round. that's giving back to your neighbors in need. 1 in 7 people in Northern Illinois are hungry. That could be you, that could be me." said Jennifer Nau the Director of Communications at Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The food bank says you can donate too with either time volunteering, money, or food.