MercyHealth gets in giving mood with crib donation to Blackhawk Technical College

MercyHealth Systems got into the giving mood today when they donated 2 simulation style cribs to Blackhawk Technical College. Mercy donated 2 mattresses with the cribs which will help medical students during their simulation clinicals.

Those clinicals make up a hefty portion of nursing, medical students and EMS students' curriculum and that a donation like this isn't just beneficial to the students in school.

"Well it's lifelike and it's realistic. This is what the students are going to see when they hit the floors in hospitals and this is what EMS might see when they come to the hospital." said Kristy Crocker, the Simulation Specialist at Blackhawk.

The cribs will go to the simulation labs at Blackhawk which Crocker says is the students favorite part of their coursework.