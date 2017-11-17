New stores open in CherryVale Mall ahead of holiday shopping season

Just in time for the holidays. There are some new stores at CherryVale Mall.



BoxLunch opens Wednesday. It's a gifts and accessories store.



Mali Jewelers is already open. It's a designer jewelry store.



Pottery Lounge is an interactive store where you can buy or create your own piece.



Several retailers have opened at CherryVale for the Holidays including Hickory Farms, Polar X Ornaments, Go! Calendars, and Rock America.

“We are excited to welcome these new retailers to CherryVale, both for the long-term and for the Holiday season,” said Mark Peterson, General Manager of CherryVale Mall. “These additions to the shopping center provide engaging experiences and quality merchandising options for our shoppers and the community.”

For additional updates and information, click here.