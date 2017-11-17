Rockford homeowners worry tax reform could make property tax burden worse

Lawmakers in Washington continue the debate on tax reform on Capitol Hill-- as the issue moves to the Senate.

One thing they could eliminate is the deductions you can get on your property taxes. Callie Dixon says her family found the home of her dreams five years ago in the Jackson Oakes Neighborhood.

"Pretty much since we got married, we had been looking for a house and just really liked the character of the neighborhood and knew it was somewhere we wanted to live," Dixon says.

The joy in becoming homeowners also came with a price tag --- and we're not talking about the cost of the home.

"It's a blow in the pocket for sure," Dixon says.

Since the couple moved in, they say their property taxes have nearly doubled. Now, a move in Washington -- could make the family's property tax burden worse, according to Dixon.

A federal tax reform would get rid of a number of deductions --- including ones for property taxes.

"We're not doing this for political benefit -- we're doing this to improve lives," U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan says.

But Dixon, a mother of three, says her family relies on that extra couple thousand dollars they get back each year.

"We've had three kids in five years so medical care isn't exactly cheap either," Dixon says.

It's a cut the Rockford Area Realtors Association says could harm every homeowners not only in Rockford -- but across the country.

"That's double taxation. That shouldn't sit well with any voter," Steve Bois, the CEO of the Rockford Area Association of Realtors says. "So, that's a real, real problem going forward."

It's a dilemma the Dixons say could send them and other families packing and out of Rockford.

"It could definitely play into where we live next," she says.

That plan still has a long way to go through Congress. Both the Senate and House need to compromise on details before the final version heads to the president's desk. Lawmakers say they hope to have that done by Christmas.