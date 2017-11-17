Volunteers begin decorating for Stroll on State

Downtown Rockford is now looking a whole lot more like Christmas thanks to the help of some volunteers.

"We had about 50 people out here this morning, which is outstanding. The excitement all the way up and down the street is really amazing," said Stroll on State volunteer leader Joe Vettore.

Friday kicked off the first day of decorating for Stroll on State, the annual Christmas celebration in downtown Rockford.

Volunteers helped string lights, put up Christmas trees and other holiday decorations. With the most decorations ever used for event, organizers say it could not be done without volunteers.

"It's extremely exciting to see their passion and dedication for not just Stroll on State, but for the community," said RACVB marketing director Josh Albrecht. "Obviously it's a way those volunteers are giving back and making the city brighter for the holidays."

Stroll on State is still in need in volunteers. Click here to learn more about volunteering opportunities.