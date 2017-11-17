Freeport Boys and Girls Club receives money for a major upgrade.

A huge deal-- for both organizers and the kids who attend the Freeport Boys and Girls Club.

"Organizations like this are always working day to day" said Dimond Brothers Insurance employee, Ted Odendahl.

Working all day to improve the lives of children and better the community. And thanks to the help of Dimond Brothers Insurance the boys and girls club received a $10,000 grant.

"Well its wonderful of course you know. You can just reach into your pocket and pull out ten thousand dollars to give" said Odendahl.

And that money is going to benefit the nearly 750 kids that the Freeport club serves, in the form of technology.

"It was something that was needed as we had talked about it a lot in our staff meetings" said Freeport Boys and Girls Club Executive Director, James Rhyne.

And now, they able to go out with the old "they are basic PC's they are older models" and in with the new. "newer laptops models that have more capabilities"

More features allowing kids to access their school work. The upgrade is something the kids are excited about

"There's a lot of kids that like going in the computer lab so I know they are going to be excited about the new computers" said Father, Sharad Prahm.

And Prahm is no stranger to the boys and girls club.

"I grew up in the boys and girls club myself so to have the club still going after all these years for my kids is a blessing" said Prahm

A blessing, that both the organizers and kids can see.

"When kids see that we are making an investment in them, they are appreciative of that" said Rhyne.

A large investment they are hoping to see a return on.



