Source: Cabello headed back to the Rockford Police Department after long leave of absence

13 News has learned State Rep. John Cabello will be going back to work for the Rockford Police Department in a few weeks.



A source familiar with his employment negotiations said the position and job duties he'll take on are still being worked out, but he would begin his role with the police department sometime in late November, early December.



Cabello has been with the Rockford Police Department since 1995. But he has been on a leave of absence since September 2012. The month prior to that, Cabello was appointed to represent the 68th District in the Illinois House of Representatives by the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee.

He later won the seat in a general election that November and still holds the position in Springfield.

Since that time, Cabello has not been able to perform his duties as a Rockford Police detective.



The City of Rockford Legal Director at the time, Patrick Hayes, said his office sent a letter to the Illinois Attorney General's office to get an opinion on Representative John Cabello's employment controversy.

In a June 2014 interview with 13 News, Hayes said the city has not allowed Cabello to serve as a detective because the state's constitution prohibits members of the General Assembly from receiving compensation from a local government while they are in attendance as a member of the General Assembly.



Furthermore, Hayes said the unpredictable schedule of the General Assembly could make the issue of when to start and stop benefits more complicated.

Hayes said his office sent the request later than they originally had hoped to because the city's legal department was waiting for word of the Attorney General's opinion from Cabello or other state lawmakers who'd said they would request it.

Madigan filed an 11-page opinion explaining her reasoning. In it, it stated the Illinois Constitution of 1970 does allow an "assembly member [to] receive compensation for services performed for another governmental entity."



However, Madigan stated another section of the state's constitution "prohibits the General Assembly member for receiving compensation from the government employer for the time during which the General Assembly is in session and not in recess."



Two years later, it appears the issues have been put to rest and Cabello will head back to work. He will maintain his role as state representative.