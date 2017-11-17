Firefighters battle Rockford house fire

House fire in the 3600 block of Hermitage Trail in Rockford

Firefighters were called out the the scene of a house fire in Rockford Friday afternoon.

The fire was at a home in the 3600 block of Hermitage Trail. Firefighters were called out just after 2 p.m. Friday. When they arrived they found the home engulfed in flames.

At this point the department believes the fire started in or near the garage of this home, but this is all still under investigation.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injured were reported.

The fire cause significant damage to the home. It also caused some minor damage to a neighboring home.

Firefighters say it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

One of the fire trucks on its way to the fire was involved in a crash with another vehicle. That crash occurred near Mulford and Riverside. Authorities say the two people inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries. The firefighters involved in the crash were not injured.