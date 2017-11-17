Watch the WREX opioid town hall meeting

On Thursday, November 16, 2017, 13 WREX invited experts from our community and across the State of Illinois to weigh in on the growing opioid crisis in our country during a town hall meeting.

During the town hall the expert panel discussed a variety of topics that relate to this crisis.

Panelists included Illinois Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Nirav Shah, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, Rosecrance Harrison Campus Medical Director Dr. Raymond Garcia, Dr. John Pakiela from MercyHealth and community advocate Amy McCormick.

Above you can watch the town hall event in its entirety.