Three arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Rockford

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Holland Margosein, James Moore, Joshua Yarbro (left to right) Holland Margosein, James Moore, Joshua Yarbro (left to right)

Rockford Police say they have made three arrests in connection with an undercover prostitution investigation in the city. 

The suspects arrested are: Holland Margosein, 36, of Belvidere; James Moore, 64, of Rockford; Joshua Yarbro, 35, of Rockford. All three have been charged with solicitation of a sex act.

Police say the undercover operation was conducted by members of District 2 and the departments S.C.O.P.E. Team.

Police say they were targeting "Johns" in the investigation as part of their “end demand” approach to combating street level prostitution.

