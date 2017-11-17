Three arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Rockford

Rockford Police say they have made three arrests in connection with an undercover prostitution investigation in the city.

The suspects arrested are: Holland Margosein, 36, of Belvidere; James Moore, 64, of Rockford; Joshua Yarbro, 35, of Rockford. All three have been charged with solicitation of a sex act.

Police say the undercover operation was conducted by members of District 2 and the departments S.C.O.P.E. Team.

Police say they were targeting "Johns" in the investigation as part of their “end demand” approach to combating street level prostitution.