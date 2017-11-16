Load up your car with winter supplies before storms arrive

Just like you should prepare your house for winter emergencies, make sure your vehicle is well stocked with emergency supplies before the snow and ice hit the roads this winter.

A lot of the emergency road supplies will be the same as what you'd want to have in your house. Have non-perishable snacks and bottles of water, plus a first air kit, flashlight, and phone charger. From there, load up the car with a few blankets and warm articles of clothing like hats, gloves, and boots. Extra clothes and blankets are not only for if you forget them and get stranded, but also for if you need dry clothing to change into after digging your vehicle out.

If you took your ice scraper out after last winter, remember to put it back in before the frost, snow, and ice arrive! You'll also want jumper cables, chains, tow robes, and a bag of sand or kitty litter just in case your car dies, or your vehicle is stuck and needs traction or towing out of a snow drift or ditch.

Check over the car before winter- make sure your ties are properly inflated, and they have a good amount of tread. Fill up on windshield washer and antifreeze, and get your battery tested for the cold weather.

When out driving, do everything gently. Before heading out, make sure your windows and headlights are clear of frost, snow, and ice! If they are fogged up, wait the extra minutes to defrost the windows. Better to be late than to be in an accident. Slow down, and keep extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you. Don't make sudden turns, moves, or braking. If you do go into a skid, again, be gentle. Gently steer into the direction of the skid (example: if your car is sliding to the left, turn the wheels to the left), and the car will correct itself. A hard steer into the skid will make the situation worse.

Above all, take it slower in the winter, and allow extra time to get to your destination.