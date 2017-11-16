Mincemoyer Jewelry closing doors

After 80 years of selling jewelry to the citizens of Rockford, Mincemoyer Jewelry started the process of closing up it's doors today.

The family run store will officially shut it's doors after the weekend. The closing sales started today and all items are up to 70% off. After 3 generations of family members running the business the family says it's time to close up shop to spend time with family.

They said the decision was difficult due to the loyal customers they have but they know their decision is the right one so they can go back to just being a family.

The store says any jewelry, watch repairs and custom orders will be finished before they close for good. The store will not close until every item is sold and every repair is finished.