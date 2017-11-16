Machesney Park gets new sports park for kids

What once was an empty field in Machesney park is full of life again. And it was the Rockford Area Realtors Young Professional Network's reclamation project this year.

They cut the ribbon today to the newly created Minns Park. It's half basketball court, half baseball diamond. The realtors raised money by battling each other out on the hardwood. it made them $22,000 dollars plus a lot of in-kind donations to build the sports fields.

"Well there's a lot of kids on this street and they really don't have an easy way to get outside. There's not much for yards over here and we just wanted to open up an opportunity to them." Said Brad Shields a member of the Young Professional Network of Rockford Area Realtors.

Last year's Rock the Block event funded a makeover of Centennial Park across from the Indoor Sports Factory in downtown Rockford.