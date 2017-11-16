Boylan High School students enjoying school's new comfort dog

Boylan Catholic High School has a new employee this week. But it's not just any employee, this one has four legs. Her name is Addie and she's Boylan's new comfort dog.

Her role at the school is exactly what her title says, to comfort students and help them de-stress. Her owner and the school's Wellness Program Coordinator says Addie has been putting smiles on people's faces since her first day of school.

"Her first day was on Monday and typically Monday's aren't the favorite days of the week here at school but students were just filled with joy and faculty members too." said Mary Kate Olofson, Boylan's Wellness Program Coordinator.

Mary Kate adopted Addie about a month ago and the Addie's about one year old.