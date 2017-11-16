Swedish Historical Society receives new piece to show off in his - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Swedish Historical Society receives new piece to show off in historical collection

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Swedish Historical Society now has a new piece to show off in its collection. And it's thanks to a generous donation from Ronald Ramlow . 

Ramlow is known for building historical model ships.  Ramlow built and donated a model of a  VASA ship to the organization. The real life VASA ship sank in the 1600s, but nearly 300 years later it was salvaged and preserved in Scandinavia. 

Ramlow says he wants people here in Rockford to experience the significance behind the ship. 

"It was sitting on my mantle and I just thought this would be the place for this ship to go." Said Ramlow

The model that Ramlow donated can be found at the Nordic Cultural Center.

