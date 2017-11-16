Illinois healthcare experts celebrate Rural Health Day

Making sure everyone has access to healthcare. That's what local healthcare experts are focusing on today. They celebrated National Rural Healthcare Day and the University of Illinois college of Medicine-Rockford hosted an event highlighting it today.

The aim is to highlight how important it is to keep our rural communities healthy, especially when they are the base of our nation's agriculture.

"The way we recruit people is by looking for people from these areas who grew up there because they will know the culture of the area and they probably want to stay there because their family is close." said John Plescia, the Medical Director at the University of Illinois College of Medicine-Rockford

The College of Medicine has a 70 percent success rate for its students staying in rural Illinois.