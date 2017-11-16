Mayor McNamara addresses Chamber of Commerce for first time as Mayor

Rockford mayor Tom McNamara addressed the Rockford Chamber of Commerce for the first time as mayor. He says public safety is at the top of the list when it comes to city priorities.

"My number one priority and our administration is to make sure that we provide a safe community for residents and businesses." said McNamara during the event today.

Rockford is facing a 10.2 million dollar deficit this year and a cumulative deficit of 78 million dollars over the next 5 years. Mayor McNamara says cutting public safety funding is not in his plans which is something Rockford police chief Dan O'Shea says will help him with the focus of his department.

"Violent crime continues to be our number one concern obviously and the violent criminals are our focus." said O'Shea at the meeting.

Mayor McNamara says returning the city to home rule and reducing reliance on property taxes is the big goal his administration has. Rockford has not been a home rule community since the 1980's. McNamara said he believes that a safer community and lower property taxes will entice more businesses and people to move to Rockford and help the city continue to grow.