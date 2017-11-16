Photos Slideshow: The WREX opioid town hall in Rockford

13 WREX hosted a public town hall event at the Nordlof Center in downtown Rockford to talk about the impact opioids are having on our area.

We heard from families that have torn apart, what is being done by healthcare professionals to combat these issues and how law enforcement is doing with this growing problem.

It’s an epidemic that doesn’t discriminate. The opioid crisis has made its way to the Rockford region. In 2016 alone, 96 people died of a drug overdose. In 2017, already 77 deaths. Nearly 75% of those deaths were related to opioids. Statewide, 1,889 people died of an opioid overdose in 2016.