Madasyn Pettersen Signs with Grand Canyon University

RPS 205 golfing standout Madasyn Pettersen made her college choice official on Thursday, signing with Grand Canyon University to continue her career at the NCAA level.

Pettersen, a former state champion, signed her letter at East, an emotional day for the senior after battling injuries during her four-year golfing career.

"You go through hard times, it can seem like you'll never get out of what's going on...you just think nothing will ever go right, then it does...At the end of the day, I'm very blessed to be where I'm at. I'm so proud to be coming from Rockford, I couldn't be more proud of the city where I'm from."