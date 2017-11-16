Proposed tax reform may affect teachers

"Notebooks, markers glue sticks, pencils"

Those are just a few of the items teachers are buying for their classrooms in order to "engage our students as much as possible"

however those supplies can get pretty expensive



"We spend money out of our own pockets" said Riverview Elementary School Teacher, Jamise Roberts.

With teachers spending upwards of a few hundred dollars each year.

a value they say can add up over time.

"Over a lifetime of teaching its thousands and thousands of dollars" said Auburn High School teacher, Kate Rehak.

And a tax reform bill is now on the table after Republicans have pushed it past the house. Which no longer includes the $250 tax write off teachers currently receive.

"Its a nice perk when it comes tax time to see hey, $250 that is nice for us" said Roberts.

Especially when teachers "have to go back out and restock" supplies they need more of.

"glue sticks i feel like get, i feel like they disappear like socks in the laundry" said Roberts.

Which is why educators believe this tax deduction is a perk, however.

"Its not going to stop me or any other teacher from doing what we do" said Rehak.

A necessary tool-- "teachers have to supplement the curriculum, we have to supplement the materials that we have been given"

in order to educate the younger generations. and these teachers say they will continue to do so.

"we are just doing it out of the love of teaching" said Roberts.



