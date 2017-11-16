Winnebago County opioid overdose deaths surpasses last year's to - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Winnebago County opioid overdose deaths surpasses last year's total

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

With more than a month to go in the year, the number of people who have died of opioid overdoses in Winnebago County surpasses 2016 figures.

According to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz, 108 overdose deaths have occurred in the county this year. In 2016, that number was 96.

Hintz and many other officials have said the abuse of opiates -- including heroin, fentanyl and painkillers, has reached epidemic levels in our community and across the nation.

Hooked: The Opioid Epidemic Hits Home

