DeKalb man charged with hate crime

A DeKalb man has been arrested on hate crime charges following an incident at the DeKalb Walmart earlier this week.

Michael Dickey, 69, has been charged with two counts of hate crime, battery and disorderly conduct.

DeKalb Police say that officers were called out on Monday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Sycamore Road.

A victim there told police that she was in the store shopping when Dickey came up to her and began yelling anti-Muslim comments. She took out her phone to try and record what was happening, and that is when Dickey allegedly started to pull off her niqab head and face garment.

The victim says Dickey continued to yell slurs at her as he walked away.

Officers later identified Dickey as the suspect, interviewed him and placed him under arrest.

DeKalb Police Chief Gene Lowery says the department will not tolerate hate or crimes directed at others because of perceived differences.

"Our community is strengthened by its diversity, which is a characteristic we must embrace for the greater good of all people,” Chief Lowery said.

Dickey is now being held in the DeKalb County Jail.