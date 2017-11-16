Brother of Leaf River firefighter killed in house fire released from the hospital

The brother of the Leaf River Fire Department firefighter who was killed in a house fire last week is out of the hospital according to the department's Facebook page.

A family friend says the brother, Travis Wood, was released from the hospital Wednesday. The father, Deputy Chief Mark Wood, might go home today.

This comes after the home caught fire last week killing 19-year-old Gregory Wood and sent the rest of his family to the hospital with injuries.

The whole family worked for the Leaf River Fire Department.

The department is asking the community to place a red light bulb outside their home to support the fallen firefighter.

A memorial fund has been set up to help the family. To donate you can contact the German American State Bank at 815-362-3210 or Leaf River Fire Department Trustee, Dawn Plock 815-494-9197.