DeKalb woman charged with murdering 2-year-old boy

A DeKalb woman has been arrested on murder charges following the death of a 2-year-old child.

The DeKalb Police Department says they were contacted by Kishwaukee Community Hospital staff around 7:20 p.m. last Friday after a 2-year-old child was brought into the hospital with a severe brain injury that was believed to have occurred under suspicious circumstances.

The child was then transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago for treatment. Police say the child died from his injures on Wednesday.

Police say an investigation into the case revealed that Alexandra Hoyle, 21, of DeKalb, had slammed the child’s head onto the hardwood floor at a residence in the 800 block of Ridge Drive in DeKalb, causing the severe injuries to the child. Hoyle is the girlfriend of the child’s biological father.

Hoyle was arrested on Saturday and charged with aggravated battery to a child. She posted bond and was released.

After the child died, Hoyle was arrested again on two counts of first degree murder. She is now being held in the DeKalb County Jail on $5 million bond.

“The tragic loss of a two year old child at the hands of this offender is unthinkable," said DeKalb Police Chief Gene Lowery. "On behalf of the DeKalb Police Department we offer our sincere condolences, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and those that survive him.”