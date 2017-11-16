California town gathers, prays after shooting

Dozens of people from a tiny Northern California community came out despite rain and cold to honor the victims of a gunman who killed five people and injured several more.

Twelve clergy members led prayers at the Wednesday night gathering, including some for Alejandro Hernandez, a 6-year-old student who suffered the most serious injuries at an elementary school the gunman tried to enter.

His aunt, Rosa A. Monroy, said he's at a hospital in Sacramento awaiting surgery on his foot. It's not clear when they will operate on the more serious wound to his upper chest and right arm, she said.

A teacher at the school, Jennifer Bauman, said at the vigil that in some ways it was the worst day of her life, but she was inspired by the courage of her first- and second-grade students.

