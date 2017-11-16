RPS breaks ground on new elementary school

Rockford Public Schools begins construction on its second new school this year.

The new school will be located in the Orchid neighborhood and will serve students who live in the Kishwaukee, Nelson and a portion of Beyer Elementary school zones.

Later this month, RPS 205 says it will hold meetings to come up with a name for the school.

District leaders say they hope it's something the whole area can benefit from.

"This will be something the whole neighborhood can be proud of, a community space as well as a great learning environment and we think the neighborhood has been dramatically improved by the city, the county and the school district to do this work," said RPS Superintendent Ehren Jarrett.

The school district broke ground on another new school earlier this summer. That will be in Cherry Valley and serve students in the Cherry Valley, White Swan and Thompson schools zones.

