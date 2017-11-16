Stillman Valley athletes make college commitments

Five Stillman Valley athletes made college commitments Wednesday, including two future NCAA Division I athletes.

Andrew Wilhite signed to play baseball at Minnesota in the Big Ten, and Jared Van Vleet will wrestle at Air Force.

"I thought Air Force Academy would be a good place where I could challenge myself," Van Vleet said.

Wilhite felt right at home with the Golden Gophers.

"I've always wanted to play Big Ten baseball," Wilhite said. "It's really cool to have that happen for me and I can't wait for it."

Also making official commitments for the Cardinals were Tyler Schlaf to play baseball at Rock Valley, Jack Riley to play baseball at UW-Osh Kosh, and Drake Jennings to wrestle at UW-Oshkosh.