NIU knocks off Western Michigan on senior night

After honoring the senior class prior to Wednesday night's game, Northern Illinois fought back for a 35-31 win over Western Michigan to stay within reach of a MAC West title.

Jordan Huff rushed for a career high 185 yards with two touchdowns, including a 31-yard score on his first carry of the game.

Sutton Smith returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown to record the fourth defensive touchdown of the season by NIU, and his second score on a fumble return on the year. Smith also had 2.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. Smith now has a school-record 13 sacks this season.

The Huskies watched their 21-14 lead disappear in the third quarter, as the Broncos took a 28-21 lead into the fourth quarter. But after Huff tied the game at 28 with a touchdown run, quarterback Marcus Childers found tight end Mitchell Brinkman for a score midway through the fourth quarter to win the game.

NIU needs to win its final game next Friday at Central Michigan, and hope that Western Michigan bounces back and beats Toledo next Friday. If that all plays out, the Huskies will go to the MAC Championship game.