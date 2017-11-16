VanVleet to supply Thanksgiving turkeys to needy families

Fred VanVleet is using his position as an NBA player to give back to his hometown of Rockford as the holidays approach. VanVleet will give away 200 Thanksgiving turkeys for needy families on Rockford's west side.

"We have talked about it and this is something Fred wanted to do to give back to the community," Joe Danforth, VanVleet's stepfather, said. "He wanted to keep it on the west side. That's where we're from. He just wanted to do something nice."

The event is scheduled for noon Sunday at Auburn High School. The turkey giveaway is first come, first served this year, with hopes to grow the event in future years.

VanVleet had a solid performance in Toronto's 125-116 win over New Orleans Wednesday night. He scored 10 points on 4-6 shooting from the field, to go along with three assists and a steal.