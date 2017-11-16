Athlete of the Week - Madelynn Marunde

Belvidere North swimmer Madelynn Marunde is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Marunde qualified for the state swim meet in four events. She's done that all four years in high school, a first in the history of the Belvidere Co-op program, according to head coach Traci Tolbert.

"I think my freshman year I was nervous and scared," Marunde said. "I hadn't been to that big of a meet, with all of Illinois swimming. But this year I'm actually excited to have fun and try my hardest."

Marunde will compete individually in the 50 and 200-yard freestyle races, and will swim in two relays, the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay. Marunde has mastered the mental aspect of swimming.

"When you're swimming, you can't talk with anyone and you're all in your head," Marunde said. "So you have to make sure you're mentally tough."

She'll put her mental toughness and physical abilities on display one more time this weekend while competing among the best swimmers in the state of Illinois.