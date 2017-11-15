Stock up ahead of winter storms

It is a good idea to have emergency supplies on hand and in your home for any type of weather emergency. This is especially true during the winter, when the power may be knocked out and roads inaccessible for several days. November is a good time to take stock of what you have, and round up the necessary supplies before winter storms start to arrive in December.

For starters, have a flashlight and back-up batteries, in case the power goes out. Stock up on 3 days of non-perishable food per person in your household. You'll also want 3 days' worth of water as well (usually a gallon of water per person per day). Same goes for any medicine that your family needs. You'll also want to have a first aid kit on hand as well.

Don't forget about your pets! They'll need 3 days of food and any other supplies and medicine, including toys.

Find an emergency heat source, but one that doesn't give off poisonous gasses like carbon monoxide. Do not light a fire without a fireplace, or use a grill or a stove to heat your house!

A weather radio is a good tool to have year round; having one during the winter will help you keep track of winter storms and other emergency bulletins.

Another good habit to follow each winter is to make sure your heat source is inspected and, if necessary, professionally cleaned. This is especially true for fireplaces. Half of home heating fires occur during the winter (December, January, and February). Prevent house fires by keep anything that may burn 3 feet away from the heat source. Make sure your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are installed, tested, and have fresh batteries.

Do all of this now, before winter storms arrive, and you should be set in case of winter weather related emergencies!