RAEDC pushes focus on workforce development

Celebrating the year and thinking ahead was what brought people together for RAEDC's annual meeting.

The Rockford Area Economic Development Council says this year during the event, its focusing on taking workforce development to the next level. Leaders say they want it to be a regional effort that tackles unemployment and jobs.

"Tonight is a conversation about how we get real serious about supplying the market with what it needs and the educational services that we really need to lean on going forward," said Nathan Bryant, CEO and President of RAEDC.

The special event welcomed Dr. Kevin Fleming as a guest speaker. Fleming produced a video called "Success in the New Economy".