Whooping cough outbreak in Winnebago Co.

There's a whooping cough outbreak in Winnebago County according to county health officials.

The health department says since mid-October, there have been 19 confirmed cases.

Those cases include students enrolled in the Harlem, Rockton and Rockford school districts.

Health officials are urging parents to talk to their kids about proper handwashing.

The health department also recommended doctors check for pertussis, another name for whooping cough, if someone is presenting a few of the symptoms including runny nose, low-grade fever, and rapid coughs followed by a high-pitched "whoop" sound.