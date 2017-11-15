Bay Valley workers on strike

Nearly 100 bay valley foods employees in Pecatonica have been on strike since Sunday. This comes after the company could not come to an agreement on a contract in September with those workers.

The workers in question have been without a contract since May and they say they don't plan to work until at least the next meeting. The store has been bussing workers in from other locations.

Members of the union say they've been getting the short end of the stick for years and its members have had enough.

"We gave the company an offer they could have accepted back in September. It was a reasonable offer, they rejected it. They chose to go down this road knowing we would go on strike but they've been jamming contracts down these guys throats for 8 years and they're not gonna let it happen anymore." said Chuck Murdoch, the Assistant Trustee of Teamsters Local 754

The next meeting between the company and the union is December 6th.