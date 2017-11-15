Local man goes from his couch to training for a marathon

November is Men's Health Month and one local man is proof of what can happen when you start to take care of your physical health. Rich Sigler used to smoke 3 packs of cigarettes a day, eat an entire large pizza in one sitting and sit on the couch watching TV instead of being active.

When Rich had a heart attack, he was faced with a choice. Change his lifestyle to avoid another possible heart attack and potential early death, or accept his fate. The final straw for Rich was a meeting with his doctor Dan Retzer at SwedishAmerican Hospital.

"He asked me in a blunt fashion, Rich do you give a crap?" And I said about what? And he said about living. And I said of course. He said doesn't look like it to me and he turned and he walked out of the room." Said Rich when he told the story of that meeting.

Rich said he left that meeting angry so angry he went and bought a double cheeseburger, large fries and a large drink.

"I was mad, and I started thinking about it. My belly was rubbing the steering wheel, I had a double cheeseburger in my hand, fries in the seat and a big gulp in the cup holder and was like, I can't be mad at the guy when he's right." said Rich.

His doctor said that blunt approach doesn't always work but he said the lifestyle Rich had was not healthy.

"People make these choices that are just... They're slowly committing suicide." said Doctor Retzer the Family Practice Doctor at SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Ever since that day, Rich started making changes in his life. He joined a walk to run group that helped him get motivated. People who were running full marathons were running at Rich's side while he ran telling him he could do it. Rich even changed the size of portions he allowed himself to eat and used some of his favorite food like cheeseburgers as a reward on the weekends for running a certain distance.

Rich ran his first 5K a few years ago and then a 10K and then a half marathon. Now, he's training for his first full marathon. He also says he's reduced the dosage and number of medications he's on by over half.

Rich has lost more than 100 pounds and says he plans to help other people who were like him.