Boone County considers raising public safety sales tax

Leaky roofs, buildings falling apart... those are just a few of the expensive projects facing the sheriff's department in Boone County.

"Our biggest concern is the buildings. We have a more than hundred year old courthouse. We continue to fix the roof. This year, they were able to budget to fix 20 percent of a leaky roof," said Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest.

But Ernest says they don't have enough money to do it all, and we're not just talking about the roof.

"We've also been down officers since 2008, we're currently seven officers down, and in a county our size that's a lot," said Ernest.

To get funding flowing into the sheriff's office, the county says that would mean raising taxes.

"There's just no way we can raise enough money to keep the level of services we currently have, and this is not the time or the climate to cut back services," said Boone County Board member Bernard O'Malley.

That's why the county board is asking voters to increase the public safety sales tax by half a cent.

Unlike a property tax hike, board members say this would bring in more revenue from people living outside the area, but who still use the county's services.

"We think it is only appropriate to fund our sheriff with more outside. Besides property taxes, property taxes are already to high," said O'Malley.

Voters will have the final say as the sales tax would have to go to referendum in the spring.

"We really need to give people a choice."

If it passes, the county finance committee says the tax could bring in an extra one million dollars. Money that could put a dent in the sheriff's to-do list.

"it's maintenance, we have to continue to fix things."

The proposed public safety sales tax would not apply to groceries, medications or titled purchases, such as cars or boats.

The Boone County Board unanimously agreed to put the referendum on this spring's ballot at Wednesday night's meeting.