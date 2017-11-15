State, local leaders discuss potential threats to continued success of Dixon's Safe Passage Initiative

It's one of the first of its kind in the United States, and since its creation, Dixon's Safe Passage Initiative has placed more than 200 addicts in treatment.

Former Dixon Police Chief and current city administrator Danny Langloss has been there since the very beginning. He says there are a few things standing in the way of the continued success of the program.

"Capacity is an issue," says Langloss.

Langloss says out of the 215 addicts the program has helped, only three had private insurance, meaning most were on medicaid. This also means they were required to stay within the state for treatment. He says as more communities start up programs similar to Safe Passage, space in rehab facilities will only decrease.

"I'm sure there's great reasons why medicaid is only covering the state.," says Langloss. "But if there are beds available in quality treatment facilities in other states, is it cheaper to send them there and pay it through medicaid or block grant system than it is to open more treatment centers here? I don't know the answer to that question."

But it's a question Langloss is posing to those in control, like the state's Opioid Task Force.

"It's not only the supply of beds, it's not only about treatment, because then there's a lifetime of effort in recovery," says Illinois Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti. "We need to look at this with a far bigger scope."

Sanguinetti co-chairs the task force. She says the state secured $40 million in federal funding to fight this epidemic and potentially expand treatment opportunities.

"But one thing I've got to tell you is that it's going to take a lot more than the $40 million so we can see an end to this epidemic," says Sanguinetti "The lack of beds is a huge issue. We need more than just beds, we need overall treatment."

Sanguinetti says it's concerns like these that have the task force traveling throughout the state, hearing from those on the front lines, as it works to form an action plan.

"Then it becomes how do we incentivize the creation of treatment centers in rural areas," says Sinnissippi Centers Patrick Phelan. "Where we don't have the numbers to make it profitable or break even. How do put treatment centers where there's a community need?"

Phelan says along with the concern of capacity, he's concerned about the state's medicaid program as it prepares to switch to managed medicaid.

"Any additional administrative burdens that provide roadblocks to get that person into treatment or making transitions from one provider to the next, it could cost lives."

"There's a lot of concern about the talk of the elimination of medicaid expansion and what that would do and decimate the system and access to treatment," says Langloss. "There's a lot more hoops you have to jump through."

Langloss says those additional hoops could mean longer wait times for patients to get into treatment centers. Right now Safe Passage typically gets a patient to a treatment center within hours of them coming to the police department for help.

"Being able to capture that moment is so important because every time they're out there and can't get to treatment they're playing Russian roulette essentially. They never know when the next time they put that needle in their arm that they're going to have the drug overdose and die," says Langloss.

It's an issue Sanguinetti says is on the mind of state leaders as Illinois renegotiates some of these contracts with care providers.

"I know that's been a concern, It's a concern for me too," says Sanguinetti. "That's why when we put out the RFP we indicated to all the providers...if you want to do business with the state of IL in your proposed plan you need to let us know what you're doing about mental health and what you're doing with substance use disorder, those things have to come into play."

Phelan says the good news is some bigger communities have already begun using the managed medicaid system, working out some of the issues before it gets to communities like Dixon. And while he has concerns, he says there's room for opportunity too.

"We can work with some of our managed care companies to have new service provision systems and payment systems. We can think outside of the box a little."