Man arrested in Rockford for allegedly trying to pay for food with drugs

A man is in jail on drug charges after trying to buy his fast food with drugs.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says Darryl E. Ross, 34, was arrested after a Boone County deputy responded to a fast food restaurant in the area of Harrison and Stowmarket Avenues on Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, Ross entered a drive-thru food line and ordered food. He allegedly drove up to the window to pick up the food when he stated he was paying for the food with drugs. Ross allegedly handed the worker a plastic baggy with cocaine in it. The worker took the baggy but didn't give Ross the food, according to the sheriff's office. The worker immediately called police and told them what had just happened.

Ross was arrested in the restaurant parking lot. Sheriff's deputies recovered 7 baggies of cocaine and 2 baggies of heroin.

Ross was taken to the Winnebago County Jail where he faces a number of drug charges.