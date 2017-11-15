Rockford leaders pushing to bring back home rule

There is a new campaign underway to bring home rule back to Rockford.

It is something one group says will give the people in the city more control of its future. That group includes Rudy Valdez, Rev. Kenneth Board, Dr. William Gorski and Bobbie Holzworth.

"It's time to control our own destiny, to take back the authority to make decisions," said Bobbie Holzwarth from Holmstrom & Kennedy Law Firm.

The group held an event at the Rockford Art Deli Wednesday morning to announce the new initiative.

Rockford is not a home rule city, meaning the State of Illinois has a lot of control over how the city spends its tax dollars.

The city lost home rule back in the 1980s during the economic downturn.

The newly formed group, called Rockford for Home Rule, says it may be time to bring it back and they are making moves to get it on a referendum for voters.

"You don't want a strong City Council, you want a strong citizenry," said 1st Ward Rockford Alderman Tim Durkee (R). "You want an active, involved, engaged and informed citizenry to help run the destiny of their lives. Indirectly, I think that's what home rule will do."

The measure will go to the Rockford City Council committee and then to full council later this month.

That measure must be passed by January 2 for it to go on the ballot for the march 20, 2018 primary election in Rockford.