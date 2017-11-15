Rockford 18-year-old charged with having stolen handgun

A Rockford man has been arrested on weapon charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Tyris Jones, 18, has been charged with aggravated use of a weapon, aggravated use of a weapon by a street gang member and possession of a stolen firearm.

Rockford Police say officers pulled over a vehicle at West State Street and Avon Street just after 11 p.m. Tuesday after seeing it speeding down Kilburn Avenue.

During the stop police searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun they say was reported stolen in a residential burglary. Police say Jones, who was the passenger, was also found in possession of ammunition.

Jones is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for disobeying a traffic control device.