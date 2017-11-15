Freeport man arrested on drug charges after police find him at scene of shooting

A Freeport man is arrested on drug charges after police find him at the scene of a shooting Tuesday night, which left two men hurt.

According to Freeport Police, officers responded to a home on the 1600 block of S. Rawleigh Avenue for a report of shots fired. Police found a home hit by gunfire and two 25- and 27-year-old Freeport men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The 25-year-old man was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital and later taken to another hospital for treatment. The 27-year-old was treated at Freeport Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Police say a suspect targeted the home and this was not a random act of violence. There is no suspect description at this time.

During the investigation, Makini N. Erving, 35, was found leaving the home that was hit by gunfire. He was arrested and charged with selling marijuana. Police say they found him with 111 grams of marijuana. Makini was on parole from a 2011 conviction for selling cocaine. He's lodged in the Stephenson County Jail.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Freeport Police.