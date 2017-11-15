Rose McGowan accepts arrest warrant for drug possession charges - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rose McGowan accepts arrest warrant for drug possession charges

Posted:
By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Actress Rose McGowan, a leading voice against sexual harassment in Hollywood, has accepted an arrest warrant on a drug charge in a Washington suburb.
   Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Andrew Trull says in an email Tuesday night that McGowan has surrendered to Airports Authority Police. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
   The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a Jan. 20 flight that arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics. Airports Authority Police Department obtained the warrant on Feb. 1.
   McGowan was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.
   McGowan is among several actresses who have said movie mogul Harvey Weinstein forced them into unwanted sex.
 

