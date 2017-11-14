Rockford Police: Wanted man found with 'loaded gun' inside Walmart

A man wanted by Rockford Police was found Tuesday morning inside a Walmart with a gun on him, according to police.

Police officers say a CrimeStoppers tip led them to the bank inside the Walmart at Riverside Blvd. and Alpine Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

That is where officers found William Trammell, 44, and took him into custody.

Authorities say they found Trammell with a loaded gun on him.

Trammell is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a firearm by a felon and failure to appear arrest warrant.