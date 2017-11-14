Sexual assault arrest in DeKalb County

A man in DeKalb County was arrested last night for sexual assault of a juvenile.
Officials say that 46 year-old Bruce R. Best had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old juvenile.
The victim said it started when they were 12-years-old, and stopped in April of this year.
Best was arrested for 7 counts predatory criminal sexual assault, and 6 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
He will have a bond hearing this afternoon.
