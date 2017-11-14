Croft earns Big Ten weekly honor

Boylan graduate Demry Croft had his most productive game as a college quarterback, earning Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors after his Minnesota team beat Nebraska Saturday.

Croft set a Golden Gopher quarterback record with 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also passed for 105 yards, accounting for 288 total yards in the game. This is Croft's first career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor.

It's been and up and down season for Croft, who was named a co-starting quarterback to start the year, then suspended shortly after Conor Rhoda took over the starting job. But he has bounced back in a big way in recent weeks, taking advantage of his time on the field.

Minnesota travels to Northwestern this Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff. The Golden Gophers need one more win to become bowl eligible.