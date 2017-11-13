Tablets coming to inmates in Winnebago Co. Jail

Saving money and cutting down on assaults. That's what the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says tablets will do for the jail.

The Sheriff's Office has a new contract that lets inmates get tablets. The tablets do not connect to the internet but rather an internal system. By law, inmates must have access to the Law Library System. The Sheriff's Office says the tablets will save them $12,000 a year by connecting them to that system.

The Sheriff's Office goes on to say tablets are proven to reduce the number of assaults on officers and inmates by other inmates, and reduce suicide risks in inmates.

Tablets will also provide educational material and tracking of progress such as GED Programs, Job Skills, religious material and more.